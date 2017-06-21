Cameron House reveals new terrace with Loch Lomond views

CAMERON House Hotel, one of the most luxurious in Scotland, has unveiled a new terrace with stunning view over Loch Lomond.

The terrace will be used as an alfresco bar area and an outdoor events space for private celebrations.

Cameron House hotel. Picture: Supplied

The new outdoor terrace, known as the Great Scots Bar, will showcase panoramic views across Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Thehotel is famous for hosting corporate events, drinks receptions, as well as acting as a backdrop for wedding photography.

Andy Roger, resort director at Cameron House, said: “The new terrace at Cameron House has been a thrilling project to be involved in, from seeing the first drafts of the design to its inception and right through to its completion, and it really does bring a new dimension to the hotel.

“We believe the new addition to the resort is a not only testament to our commitment to enriching our guests’ experiences at Cameron House, but diversifies our offering and sets us apart. I don’t doubt the Great Scots Bar Terrace will become a firm favourite amongst all our guests, old and new.