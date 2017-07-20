Businesses get their running shoes on for 10K race

Accountants, drivers, chefs and secretaries across the Highlands and beyond are amongst those pulling on their running shoes to train for the 10K Corporate Challenge at the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running this September.

With the big day approaching on September 24, businesses in the public and private sectors are encouraged to form teams of four to six runners to take on the flat, scenic route along the banks of the River Ness.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland says, “It’s well known that going for a run releases endorphins which lead to reduced stress. So, after a tough day at work, there’s nothing better than getting your running shoes on and heading outdoors to de-stress.

“Teams can have between four and six members, and companies can enter more than one team if they wish, so there’s a real opportunity for departmental teams to really get to know each other and use this as a teambuilding exercise while getting fit.

“It’s always great to see the friendly rivalry between businesses during the 10K Corporate Challenge, and already it’s looking to be a hotly contested competition this year.”

The 10K Corporate Challenge has been a popular element of the race-day programme for many years. In 2016, it was won by Inverness College UHI in an overall combined time of 2:55:33.

Title sponsor Baxters Food Group entered a number of teams in the 10K Corporate Challenge last year, and will return this year with their eyes firmly on the prize. Clyde Marwick, group HR director for Baxters, says, “Although we didn’t clinch the title last year, everyone from Baxters who ran in the 10K Corporate Challenge loved the experience and we can’t wait to return this year.

“Baxters is delighted to once again be a part of the whole Festival of Running, and we are eagerly looking forward to September when thousands of runners will descend upon Inverness to give it their all in whichever race they choose to run.”

The 10K Corporate Challenge is part of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running, which also features the River Ness 10K, River Ness 5K, Wee Nessie for pre-school children, and the title marathon itself.

Entries for the 10K, 10K Corporate Challenge, 5K and Wee Nessie are open until September 4. Charity, club and overseas places are also still available for the marathon until this date.

Find out more about the day at www.lochnessmarathon.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/lochnessmarathon and on Twitter @nessmarathon