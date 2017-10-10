Boy, 14, was left fighting for life after football hit his head

A boy was left paralysed one side and fighting for his life - after a football hit his head during a kickabout with friends.

Owen Mathieson, 14, experienced a swelling above his right eye and suffered from severe headaches in the days following the freak accident in July.

Collect Maria Mathieson, mother and Davis Henry step-dad of Owen Mathieson from Wick, Caithness, who is recovering from a serious head injury after being struck on the head with a football. Picture: SWNS

He also had a high temperature and a sensitivity to light - but doctors initially said that he had suffered a concussion and that headaches would fade in a week.

Owen was given painkillers and sent home to Wick from Caithness General Hospital the next morning.

But his concerned mother, Maria Mathieson, 42, was forced to take him back to that night as Owen’s symptoms worsened.

Another doctor carried out a blood test and a CT scan the next morning which revealed a bleed between the skull and brain -- known as an intracranial subdural haematoma.

Owen was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for further tests and MRI scans before being taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

He started to lose his speech and suffered from paralysis on his right side.

Mrs Mathieson said she was told her son “could die” from an emergency operation that was needed to wash out an infection that was found in his brain.

And she believes her son “might not be here today” if they had followed the initial advice of local doctors.

The early years practitioner said: “He was playing football with his friends and got knocked in the head with the ball. That was really it. It was just a freak thing that happened.

“A week later he had a lump on his head and sore headaches and we took him to hospital.

“They said he had a concussion and that it would take a week until his headaches would go away. We had to come back to see another doctor.

“They did a CT scan and took blood tests and realised that it was something more severe. He had a small bleed and the bleed got infected. It was a scary thing.

“If we had left it he could have ended up with severe disabilities. If we had left him to suffer another week he might not be here today.

“The doctor said there was a risk he could die in the operation. It was very scary seeing him so in and in so much pain. It was traumatic for all the family.”

Doctors performed an operation to try to clear his sinuses of infection, but it emerged that the infection had entered the brain.

Owen was given 59 staples in his head after the major operation and his speech thankfully started to return.

He also needed a physio’s help to retrain his right arm and leg.

Owen spent five weeks recovering in hospital in Edinburgh and a further three weeks at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

He was given a further course of antibiotics to fight a small amount of infection which surgeons could not reach.

The antibiotics caused side effects such as body rashes and pancreatitis - but Owen is finally able to stop them.

Mrs Mathieson has now called for a paediatrician to be based permanently in Caithness after the family’s terrifying ordeal.

She added: “If the doctor in Wick had taken bloods they could have seen his infection because his CRP (C-reactive protein) levels were into the hundreds, and normally it’s under five.

“Alarm bells should have been ringing for meningitis.

“One of the doctors I spoke to in Edinburgh said he could not believe we had no paediatrician in Caithness. I feel very strongly that we should.”

Owen has missed a whole term at Wick High School, and may miss his National 5 exams next year to let his brain properly heal.

Mrs Mathieson thanked medical staff and her family for their support throughout her ordeal, as well as Wick Academy FC who have donated money to help the family.

Friends have also launched a fundraising page to support them.