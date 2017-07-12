Body recovered in search for missing swimmer in Loch Lomond

A young man’s body has been recovered from Loch Lomond after he got into difficulty in the water.

A rescue operation was launched at about 1.50pm on Wednesday after police received a report that a 20-year-old man was having trouble while swimming in the loch.

His body was recovered at about 3.45pm.

A boat that was in the area helped until emergency services arrived at the scene about three miles north of Luss near Culag in Argyll and Bute.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency services are no longer at the scene.