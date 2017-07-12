Body recovered in search for missing swimmer in Loch Lomond

A young man’s body has been recovered from Loch Lomond after he got into difficulty in the water.
A rescue operation was launched at about 1.50pm on Wednesday after police received a report that a 20-year-old man was having trouble while swimming in the loch.
His body was recovered at about 3.45pm.
A boat that was in the area helped until emergency services arrived at the scene about three miles north of Luss near Culag in Argyll and Bute.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Emergency services are no longer at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.