Barra teenager found alive in hospital after Manchester attack

A Scottish teenager reported missing after the Manchester terror attack is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, a family friend has said.

The families of Laura MacIntyre, 15, and Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the island of Barra, made desperate appeals when the girls failed to get in touch after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Angus MacNeil, who has represented the island as SNP MP since 2005, said the older girl is being treated in hospital in Manchester.

“Laura is alive in hospital and is in a serious condition,” he said.

“We are obviously still extremely worried about Eilidh. We have no news at the moment.”

At least four other people were treated in hospitals in Scotland, none with life-threatening injuries, after the incident.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the authorities cannot be sure there are no other Scots affected.

Ms Sturgeon was joined by Scotland’s other political leaders in condemning the “despicable act of cowardice”, praising the emergency services and in sending condolences and expressing solidarity with the people of Manchester.

The First Minister also updated the Scottish Parliament on precautionary measures being taken by Police Scotland in the wake of the atrocity.

“It is hard for any of us to imagine the anguish that their families are going through right now,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“They are in our thoughts and the Scottish Government and Police Scotland will do all we possibly can to ensure that they have all the support they need.”

The First Minister said two of the four people who “presented at hospitals here in Scotland” have been discharged, while a third is likely to be discharged later on Tuesday.

“I must stress that we cannot be sure at this stage that there are no other Scots affected, but we continue to liaise closely with Police Scotland to gather information and provide all appropriate support,” she said.

The Scottish Government’s resilience committee met on Tuesday morning and is due to meet again later.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have increased their presence, including armed officers, at locations such as transport hubs and city centres as a “precautionary measure”.

Laura’s father Michael tweeted this morning: “Please...please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend. Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack”

He later told journalists: “It was Eilidh’s birthday present and the two of them are big fans of Ariana Grande.

“Laura was so happy to be going down there with her friend.

“It was Laura’s first concert. I was a bit hesitant about her going to a concert so far away but she seemed so happy.

“I’m waiting by the phone all day in case I hear any news.”

Eilidh’s aunt Margaret MacNeil posted on Facebook: “My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion.

“Please let us find the girls safe and well.”

Angus MacNeil, the SNP candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar who knows both families, told The Scotsman that the Castlebay Community School pupils had travelled to Manchester for last night’s Ariana Grande concert with Laura’s mother.

It is believed that she stayed in a hotel near the concert venue while the girls attended the event, and has been trying to locate them in hospitals in Manchester without success.

Eilidh’s brother is traveling to Manchester from Glasgow to help with the search, Mr MacNeil said.

Mr MacNeil told the Press and Journal: “One of the girls, Laura, is a close friend of my daughter so it has been difficult.

“They were last heard from last night when they sent a message to say that Ariana was playing her final song.

“There is no answer on their phones this morning.

“It is heartbreaking and the island is in shock. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the families and all others affected by this awful tragedy.”

Western Isles Council told the BBC it was monitoring the situation. “We are closely monitoring events around Eilidh and Laura,” a spokesman said. “Our thoughts are with the families of the two girls.”

At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the explosion, with 59 people injured.

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following the attack.