Barra teen Eilidh MacLeod still missing after Manchester attack

The desperate search for missing Scots teen Eilidh MacLeod continues following the Manchester terror attack.

The families of Laura MacIntyre, 15, and Eilidh MacLeod, 14, both from the island of Barra, made desperate appeals when the girls failed to get in touch after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Laura MacIntyre (left) is alive in hospital in a serious condition. Eilidh is still missing. Picture: SWNS

Angus MacNeil, who has represented the island as SNP MP since 2005, said the older girl is being treated in hospital in Manchester but Eilidh is still missing. “Laura is alive in hospital and is in a serious condition,” he said.

“We are obviously still extremely worried about Eilidh. We have no news at the moment.”

Six other people have been treated in hospitals in Scotland after the incident.

A Church of Scotland minister described how the Barra community were “numbed” by the news.

Rev Dr Lindsay Schluter, minister for Barra and South Uist congregations, said: “Barra is a small, close-knit community and therefore nobody has been unaffected by this tragedy.

“The events in Manchester and the way they have impacted on two families here has come as a great shock to everyone.

“People have been numbed by what has happened to the two girls and everybody continues to be very anxious about their welfare.

“People in the community have been very supportive of the families, deeply prayerfully so.

“As one person here has said, ‘Manchester and its people are so much closer to Barra than anyone ever had realised’.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Police Scotland are supporting the families of the two Barra teenagers.

Four of the patients have been discharged and two remain in care but their injuries are not life threatening.

A third meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience committee was held late on Tuesday to discuss the implications of raising the UK threat level to its highest “critical” level.

Police Scotland have increased their presence, including armed officers, at locations such as transport hubs and city centres as a “precautionary measure”.

The force will review security for all events taking place in Scotland in the next two weeks, including the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden on Saturday.

The First Minister said: ‘’There is no intelligence of an increased risk to Scotland and this remains the case, but we should continue to stay vigilant.

“Police Scotland are providing support to the families of Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod from Barra.

“Both families have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Our thoughts go out to them and to the families of everyone who has been caught up in this tragedy.

“Scotland stands together, in solidarity, with the people of Manchester - we will not be divided by those who seek to destroy our way of life.”