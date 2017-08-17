Artificial ski slope plans revealed for Cairngorm Mountain

THE Scottish ski resort is investing £4million in a bid to become a year-round attraction.

Cairngorm Mountain has produced its plans for an artificial ski slope at the resort and is inviting the public to give their views.

The project is one of many in the pipeline to develop the resort and create 45 new jobs.

A drop-in session is to be held later this month.

Adam Gough, of operator Natural Retreats, said: “There has been a lot of interest in future plans for CairnGorm Mountain and the drop-in session is a great way to get people as excited as we are about the artificial slopes.

“Our plans will ensure there is something for everyone. We will create a safe environment for beginners whilst leaving the main slopes open for more advanced snowsports. We want CairnGorm Mountain to be a year-round destination and the artificial slopes will play a central role in realising that ambition.”

The artificial ski slope will be located close to the base station at CairnGorm Mountain. The proposed plans will feature an 1800m2 beginner’s area and a 90-metre-long intermediate slope. The artificial slopes will be open all year round with plans to include magic carpet lifts dedicated to the artificial area, which is the first part of longer term plans for the mountain.

Natural Retreats is also planning to relocate and improve the Ptarmigan exhibition and shop, while a review of all ski lifts and tows will be carried out with a view to a potential overhaul over the next five years.

There are also calls to open the restaruant at night.

CairnGorm Mountain is offering the public the opportunity to visit the Mountain and view plans for the proposed artificial ski slope.

The drop-in session will be held on 23 August from noon to 5pm in the Aonach Room at CairnGorm Mountain and there will be a team on site to answer any questions.

For anyone who would like to see the plans but is unable to attend the session, email planning@naturalretreats.com for further information.

The improvements are being made possible by a £4million loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who own the mountain’s funicular railway.

CairnGorm Mountain Ltd is operated by Natural Retreats which operates 33 destinations across Europe and the USA.

The company operates three attractions in Scotland; CairnGorm Mountain, John O’Groats and Lews Castle. Natural Retreats took over the operation of CairnGorm Mountain in 2014.