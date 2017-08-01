Archaeology project underway at Clachtoll Broch in Highlands

AN Iron Age broch in Sutherland is the centre of a major archaeological dig.

The project at Clachtoll, in Assynt, has been organised by Historic Assynt and will be open to the public, with volunteers welcome.

After initial excavation and protection of the monument, there will be research into the archaeological finds over the winter and further consolidation and interpretation activities in 2018.

Gordon Sleight, chairman of Historic Assynt, said: “The project will involve conservation and excavation of the broch, including removal of hundreds of tonnes of rubble from inside the building.

“Underneath it we believe that there are undisturbed Iron Age layers that could prove very exciting.

“There will also be some excavation outside the broch, to discover what was present in its immediate surroundings and to better understand some of the other Iron Age buildings in the area.’

Earlier projects in 2011 and 2014 addressed concerns that the broch was becoming unsafe and carried out some consolidation and preliminary investigations.

These revealed some of the complexity of the building, which would have stood up to 14 metres - 40 feet - high, with a double-walled cooling-tower shape, with chambers between the inner and outer circular walls, protective building over the entrance passage, a first floor gallery, and a scarcement ledge on which the first floor would have rested.

The earlier excavations also found charcoal, dated to between 150BC and 50AD, which archaeologists believed to originate from a catastrophic fire that caused the building to collapse.

Whatever lies underneath the rubble inside the broch is therefore likely to date from before this time and thus could reveal fascinating insights into our Iron Age past.

The ruins of hundreds of brochs remain around the Scottish coastline, but few have an undisturbed interior.

The Clachtoll broch is therefore an important and potentially unique archaeological monument.

The people who built it were part of a sophisticated maritime culture stretching up to the Northern Isles and out to the Hebrides at a time prior to the Roman conquest of southern Britain.

Graeme Cavers, the lead archaeologist at the dig at Clachtoll said: “Historic Assynt’s programme of conservation works at Clachtoll broch have come to the rescue of one of the most important Iron Age settlements on the north west coast of Scotland, aiming to halt the processes of erosion that could eventually cause the broch to collapse and be lost for ever.

“As a combined conservation and archaeological research project, the works at Clachtoll could be a model for how we protect and learn about our threatened archaeological sites.”

Historic Assynt, a local community organisation, along with the Scottish Wildlife Trust, have raised around £500,000 to enable the dig to go ahead.

The project is part of the Coigach & Assynt Living Landscape Partnership of which the Scottish Wildlife Trust is the lead partner.

Funding has been provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, SSE’s Sustainable Development Fund, The Pilgrim Trust, Highland Council through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and individual donors.

Visitors are welcome to the dig at any time between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday, between 10 July to 30 September - excluding 11 - 14 August.

No experience is required and there will be things to do for all abilities. As volunteer numbers are limited, there is a registration form on the contact page of the website.