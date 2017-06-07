Adventurous tourists encouraged by Lochaber campaign

A YEAR-LONG digital marketing campaign is already proving to be a huge success,and it is just seven weeks in.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s tourism brand, is seeing major results within weeks.

The campaign encourages adventurous tourists to visit the area and share their own adventures online.

So far it has seen:

*3.57m people reached

*1.4m Video Views

*1000 uses of #myoutdoorcapital - the hashtag for user generated online content

*Coverage in 30 online publications and blogs

*110,000 likes, comments and shares

A series of stunning new videos have already been posted on Facebook with millions of people engaging with the brand as a direct result.

The videos inspire potential visitors to ‘connect to their adventure’ in Lochaber, demonstrating just how accessible the Outdoor Capital of the UK is for all, with people able to travel to the area using the Caledonian Sleeper.

They also highlight how much there is to see and do in the area for all ages.

Chris O’Brien, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s destination manager for The Outdoor Capital of the UK, said: “Connect to your Adventure is performing beyond our wildest expectations.

“We are delighted and can’t wait to give a warm highland welcome to all of the new visitors when they arrive in The Outdoor Capital of the UK.”

With a strong emphasis on user-generated content, visitors to the region have been encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #myoutdoorcapital.

Using the hashtag also gives adventurers the opportunity to win breaks in Lochaber. There have been 2,500 competition entries to date.

Lochaber not only boasts an outstanding array of outdoor activities, such as mountaineering, walking, snow sports and mountain biking, but also stunning scenery and fascinating heritage, including the Glenfinnan Viaduct and The Old Fort.

The videos of between 11 and 55 seconds have featured all of these including some of the area’s hidden gems, with the most popular so far being a feature on The West Highland Way.

The longer 55-second video features about Lochaber have included:

Wild West Safari have been offering guided wildlife safaris in the Lochaber region of the highlands of Scotland since 2009 highlighting some of Lochaber’s hidden gem’s and searching for Scotland’s ‘Big 5’.

A cruise aboard The Souters Lass – A wonderful cruise down Loch Linnhe, enjoying the breath-taking scenery of Lochaber.

The Moorings Hotel - One of the most popular hotels in Fort William, situated on the banks of the Caledonian Canal at the famous Neptune’s staircase.

Arisaig – Popular tourist location on The Road to the Isles, with beautiful silver sands beaches and breath-taking views to the Small Isles.

Nevis Range – Highlighting the celebrated resort and demonstrating all that it has to offer whether it be summer or winter.

West Highland Way - The spectacular long distance walk through staggering Scottish scenery that ends in Fort William.