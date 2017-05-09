Admiral's Skye cottage to become artists' studios

A cottage on Skye where Second World War veteran Vice Admiral Sir Roddy Macdonald retired to paint will this week be officially opened as an artists’ residence by Wasps Studios.

Sir Roddy’s former home near Portree has been restored since his death in 2001, with the addition of two extra studios in its grounds.

Sir Roddy's cottage, restored as the Admiral's House. Picture: Wasps

The 79-year-old was described by Creative Scotland as one of the island’s “most remarkable characters”.

His wide-ranging community involvement included as chieftain of the Skye Highland Games and president of the Skye Piping Society.

The keen watercolourist retired from the Royal Navy in 1979 to paint at the cottage at Ollach, overlooking Raasay.

Now known as the Admiral’s House, it will be officially opened on Thursday.

The new Lady Joan Macdonald Studio, built in the grounds of the cottage with "incredible" views across the Sound of Raasay. Picture: Wasps

Sir Roddy learned to paint at Fettes College in Edinburgh, and is said to taken his brushes everywhere throughout his 40-year naval career.

Early evidence of Sir Roddy’s skill came in highly-skilled line drawings and watercolours in his midshipman’s journal during the Second World War.

He latterly held biennial exhibitions in Edinburgh and London, and his works remain on display at several military museums.

Glasgow artist and Benbecula native Martin Campbell will be the cottage’s first resident artist.

A watercolour by Sir Roddy. Picture: Wasps

The other studios are a converted garage suitable for sculptors and a new timber structure with "incredible" views across the Sound of Raasay.

The project has been jointly organised by Wasps and Skye-based Atlas Arts.

Wasps senior executive director for business development Audrey Carlin said: “We hope this new residency will attract creative practitioners from all over the world, drawing an international audience to this uniquely beautiful location.

“It will allow artists the time and space to reflect and develop their own practice whilst engaging with the local community and other creative people visiting the house.”

A watercolour by Sir Roddy. Picture: Wasps

Andrew Leitch, creative industries and capital projects officer for Creative Scotland, which helped fund the project, said: “Wasps have transformed the former home of one of Skye’s most remarkable characters through a sympathetic contemporary building solution.

“It retains the original character of the building in a remarkable new residence for artists, which is an important addition to arts infrastructure on this island.”

Atlas Arts director Emma Nicolson said: “The three studios offer a beautiful setting to create new work and I am sure will be inspiring to many.”

John Macdonald, the admiral’s son, who bequeathed the cottage, said: “It’s wonderful this beautiful place will continue to be a focal point for the rest of the family to come, enjoy and share experiences.”

Sir Roddy's time in Skye is also said to have included organising the conversion of an old school into a village hall, and securing a ban on tankers passing through the Minch.

He joined the Royal Navy in 1939, fighting in the Norwegian campaign and then against Japan at the end of the Second World War.

A church painting by Sir Roddy. Picture: Wasps

He later served in Cyprus and caught an intruding Soviet submarine during the Cold War.

Sir Roddy retired as chief of staff to the Nato commander, Allied Naval Forces Southern Europe in Naples.

He said of retiring to Skye: “One good book to close. And another to open”.