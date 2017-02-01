7 Scottish islands named in ‘best of UK’ list

Seven Scottish islands have been included in a list of the UK’s best.

Lewis and Harris, the isle of Eigg, St Kilda, Islay, Tiree, Eriska and Eilean Shona have all been named in the list compiled by Stylist magazine.

Top spot on the list is taken by Eilean Shona, found in Loch Moidart off the west coast of Scotland. Said to be the inspiration behind Neverland for Peter Pan creator JM Barrie, the island is just two and a half miles long and one and a half miles wide, and is home to Castle Tioram, the traditional seat of Clan MacDonald of Clan Ranald.

Eriska, also off the west coast, is close behind in second place, with the magazine highlighting the views over Loch Linnhe and Michelin-starred restaurant at the Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa & Golf.

Third place goes to the Inner Hebridean island of Tiree, described as the ‘perfect place to lie back and gaze up at the stars.’

Islay, home to eight whisky distilleries, is named at number eight while the remote UNESCO World Heritage Site of St Kilda is at number 13.

The fully sustainable Isle of Eigg is at number 15 while Lewis and Harris bring up the rear in number 17.

Full list

1. Eilean Shona, Loch Moidart

2. Eriska, Argyll & Bute

3. Tiree, Inner Hebrides

4. Tresco, Isle of Scilly

5. Anglesey, North Wales

6. Lundy Island, Devon

7. Brownsea Island, Poole Harbour

8. Islay, Inner Hebrides

9. Bryher, Isles of Scilly

10. Hayling Island, Hampshire

11. Mersea Island, Essex

12. Isle of Wight

13. St Kilda, Outer Hebrides

14. Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland

15. Eigg, Inner Hebrides

16. Skomer Island, Wales

17. Lewis & Harris, Outer Hebrides