60 apply for job teaching 7 pupils on remote Scots island

More than 50 people have applied for a teaching job on a remote Scots island - at a school with just seven pupils.

A total of 58 people from around the world have noted interest in the job on the Inner Hebridean island of Muck, after a desperate appeal was launched on social media.

Six candidates who previously applied for the position at Muck Primary dropped out after deciding that island life was not for them.

And head teacher Andy Murray has revealed that 58 individuals have applied to teach the seven children.

Nine applicants have been shortlisted and will be asked to travel to Muck to get a feel for the island - which has no church, no post box and no shop.

Mr Murray told the Press and Journal: “We had applications from all over the world. It was a very big response but we have got it down to nine. There are some outstanding candidates.

“None of them have visited the island yet but will do so in the near future and hopefully we will have somebody in place before the end of the year.”

Once pupils reach high school age, they attend Mallaig High School on the mainland, where they live in hostel accommodation.

The children are among just 27 people who live on the island, as per 2013 figures, with the largest settlement being Port Mòr.