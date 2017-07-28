4 hidden tourism gems on the Isle of Skye

WHEN going over the sea to Skye there are many breathtaking attractions.

But while there are many famous tourist spots across the island, there are some not so well known?

Flodigarry is famous for its fossils. Picture: Supplied

LOCH SHIANTA

In Medieval times holy wells were very important and Tobar Loch Shianta was the most celebrated healing well in Skye.

The Gaelic people believed in the healing power of the indigenous plants all around them, including those found on the shore at Loch Shianta.

FLODIGARRY FOSSIL BEACH

The stunning beach of Flodigarry has not only amazing views but Oxfordian sediments, containing good pyrite and calcite fossils. While the wildlife is amazing, this location is a fantastic place to spend a day to look for fossils on the low tide.

On the exposed clay bedrock and among the boulder-strewn shoreline fossils can be found on the surface. Visitors, however, are reminded to only remove fossils on the surface or lying loose.

MACLEOD’S MAIDENS

On the southern tip of the Duirinish peninsula, and close to Idrigill Point, stands three sea stacks in a dramatic setting.

The tallest stack – the mother – rises over 70m out of the sea and she is accompanied by her two daughters, standing just off the cliffs of Maidens’ Point.

Be prepared, though, for a 16km return walk to Macleod’s Maidens.

The terrain holds no big challenges either, though the path does rise and fall twice in each direction and by the end of the walk you will have climbed a total of around 500m. Despite its straightforward nature, don’t treat it too casually. When you reach the Maidens you will be 8km from the nearest road. That’s a long way in an emergency.

ST COLUMBA’S ISLE

Between Protree and Dunvegan is St Colmba’s Isle, where this are ancient ruins and graves, stretching back over many centuries.

St. Columba is much better known for his association with the island of Iona, but this was the site on which he founded the cathedral of the bishops of the Isles.

This was the centre of Christianity in the Hebrides from 1079 to 1498. There are obvious ruins of two small buildings, and the outlines of others can be traced.

