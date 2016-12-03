14-year-old girl killed after car submerged following crash

A 14-year-old has died in hospital following a road traffic accident near to the Mains of Arnage, Ellon, at around 6.20pm on Friday.

Police Scotland along with other emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle that had left the unclassified road,

A silver Audi A3 which had three occupants - a 43-year-old male driver and two female passengers aged 12 and 14 - had overturned into a burn.

Officers in attendance assisted in removing both girls from the vehicle which was submerged in water. The 14-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, however has sadly since died.

She has since been named as Kirsten Duguid from the Ellon area.

The driver and other passenger involved sustained minor injuries and were also taken to ARI. They have now been discharged.

The road at its junction with the A948 was closed for several hours while officers carried out enquiries at the scene. It re-opened around 1am.

The family of Kirsten issued a statement through police: “Kirsten was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, cousin and niece.

“Her kindness, generosity and kind hearted spirit touched many. Kirsten will be sorely missed and we would ask for time to grieve as a family.

“Our deepest and heartfelt thanks go to all first responders and the medical staff at ARI.”

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Elaine Logue said: “This is a tragic incident which will touch the hearts of all those who knew Kirsten as well as the wider community. Our thoughts at this time are with Kirsten’s family.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services who attended at the scene - it is clear brave attempts were made to free the young girls from the vehicle. Members of the public also assisted at the scene and I would like to thank them sincerely for everything they did to help while faced with such tragic circumstances. Police Scotland will continue to provide support to those affected at this very sad and difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage and as always I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact Police on 101.”