Yes sign found obstructing motorway junction warning sign

Drivers are being warned to be vigilant after a Yes sign was pasted on top of a road sign on a busy motorway junction.

The sign was spotted covering a road traffic warning sign on a busy sliproad onto the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow yesterday.

The triangular shape and red border of the sign warn motorists of potential dangers or hazards ahead but is entirely obstructed by the sign.

It is unclear how it came to be on the sign.