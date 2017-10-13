Woman taken to hospital after roof collapse at Glasgow station

Have your say

A woman in her sixties was taken to hospital yesterday after being injured when a ceiling panel came down at Queen Street station.

The incident hapened at the Dundas Street entrance of Glasgow’s Queen Street station when the plasterboard panel collapsed just before 11am.

It is not believed that anyone else was injured in the incident.

The ScotRail spokesman said: “An investigation is under way into exactly what happened.”

British Transport Police said: A spokesman said: “We attended with the Scottish Ambulance Service. An elderly lady was treated for some injuries, not serious.

“She has been taken to hospital just for further assessment. There were no other injuries reported.

“The Office of Rail and Road has been notified.”