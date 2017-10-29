Woman killed by bus in Glasgow on Saturday has been identified

Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow city centre.

Ailsa Gosman, 47, from Jamieson Avenue, Larbert, was struck by a single decker First Bus on Montrose Street at its junction with George Street.

The accident happened at 6.20pm on Saturday. Emergency services attended but Ms Gosman died at the scene.

The 48-year-old driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Nicola Taylor, divisional roads policing unit, Glasgow, said: “Although there were a number of people who assisted at the scene and provided officers with statements, we are still keen to hear from others who were there, in the street or perhaps in the Premier Inn - the crash took place right outside there - who maybe saw it happen or have any information that will assist us with our inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.