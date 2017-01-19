Woman injured in fatal Milngavie fire discharged from hospital

A woman seriously injured in a fire which killed her boyfriend on New Year’s Day has been discharged from hospital.

Rebecca Williams, 24, was initially in a critical condition following the blaze at her boyfriend Cameron Logan’s family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

She has now been discharged from hospital, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said.

Blair Logan, 26, appeared in court on Monday charged with murdering his brother and was remanded in custody.