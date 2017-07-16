Woman, 87, dies in Lanark house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Lanark, police have said.

The emergency services were called to the blaze at a home on Broomgate shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and a 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Police said the woman died later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.15pm, police were called to a report of a fire within a house on Broomgate, Lanark.

“Emergency services attended and an 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

