Woman 19, raped in Glasgow city centre attack

An investigation has been launched following the rape of a woman on a city-centre street.

The incident happened at about 3am on Tuesday at Renfrew Street, near Charing Cross, Glasgow, and involved a 19-year-old woman.

Officers say inquires relating to the sexual assault are at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman on Renfrew Street, near Charing Cross, at around 3am on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

