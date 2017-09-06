Video: Glasgow jogger sparks fury after shoving schoolboy

A jogger in Glasgow has sparked outrage after he was caught on camera shoving a schoolboy on a public path.

The incident took place outside the Inn Deep bar on the Kelvin Walkway in the city’s west end.

A Glasgow jogger angered social media users after he shoved a boy as he ran past. Picture and video: Inn Deep Glasgow

The footage was recorded around 1:15pm today.

The man, who is not known, was filmed on CCTV running past two young boys and shoving one of them out of his way as he jogs on.

Hundreds have already shared the clip which was posted on the pub’s Facebook page.

One staff member, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw it and I just thought, ‘that is bang out of order’, there was absolutely no need.

“There is plenty of space on the path but you can see the guy shaping up to push him before he runs past.”

Marion Docherty wrote on social media: “Wouldn’t have shoved an adult like that. What a w***!”

Another, Alex Osborne said: “I’m pretty sure runners will soon shop this a***. Give us all a bad name.”

But Jason Gemmel countered: “Jason Gemmell Let’s not get carried away with ourselves that was hardly an assault!”