Video: Burrell Collection moves ahead of refurbishment

Art technicians at the Burrell Collection have moved its most popular piece ahead of the museum’s planned refurbishment.

The life-size Budhist Luohan, a statue of one of Buddha’s disciples dating from around 1484, was taken down from its plinth and boxed up.

Technicians pack away the life-size Budhist Luohan as it leaves the Burrell as part of the museums refurbishment programme. Picture: John Devlin

Luohan were considered wise enough to remain on Earth to help others gain enlightenment. In China, there are up to 18 Luohan statues in Buddhist temples.

The Burrell’s figurine depicts a seated Luohan whear radiant robes edged with with anornated floral border, sitting in serene contemplation crossed-legged.

Over 9,000 objects are being moved as part of the Burrell Collection’s refurbishment, most leaving the museum for the first time.

The Warwick Vase - the museum’s heaviest object - will not be moving due to its enormous size. The piece was brought to the museum during its original construction and is too big to fit through the doorway.

Burrell art technicians move the Luohan from its plinth. Picture: John Devlin

It will remain in situ in a special protective enclosure for the duration of the refurbishment.