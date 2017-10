Two injured as explosion rocks Scottish village

Have your say

Two people are being treated in hospital following an explosion in a commercial building.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and trauma team, were sent to the scene in Bonkle Road, Newmains, North Lanarkshire at around 1.30pm.

A man and a woman have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Nearby properties are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at an incident at Bonkle Road, Newmains involving a small explosion in a commercial building.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.29pm on Thursday, October 5.

“Firefighters are currently tackling a small fire with powerful water jets. Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Gas engineers have been asked to attend.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1:33pm today to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Wishaw.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team, the trauma team, an officer and our Helimed air ambulance.

“The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes.

“Two patients, one male and one female, were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary accompanied by trauma doctors.”

Gas company SGN said supplies to the building had been turned off and the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

A spokeswoman said: “Following reports of a small explosion at lunchtime in Bonkles Road, our engineers joined the emergency services on site.

“Our engineers made the situation safe by turning off the gas supply to the building.

“We understand several people are injured and are being treated in hospital. Our thoughts are with them and their family.

“The cause of the explosion is under investigation.”

One local posted on social media that his house shook with the explosion.

John Wright wrote on Twitter: “Something just exploded or hit the ground in Newmains, my whole house just shook, anyone know?”

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson said the incident is thought to have taken place in a pastoral centre in the street where work has been taking place.

She said: “I understand that this suspected explosion relates to ongoing works in the Pastoral Centre on Bonkle Road.

“The area has been cordoned off and the incident has been reported to the HSE by Police Scotland.

“I understand that there are no outstanding safety concerns at this time.

“My thoughts are with the two individuals injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery.”

Local MP Neil Gray said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

“I have contacted Police Scotland and will keep in touch with them for updates as things develop,” he said.

“I am available should anyone need my help and my thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery go to those who have been injured in the blast.”