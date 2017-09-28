Twitter falls in love with Glasgow’s trainee police dog

Four pictures of a police dog in training in Glasgow was enough for the internet to fall in love with ‘Joker’.

The dog was on his first day in the job at Glasgow Central, undergoing training. Twitter user @ChelseaMcFerren met the pooch and uploaded a quartet of photos before being inundated with replies as people declared their love for the dog.

One user replied “I met him. He ran into Pret and licked my shoe!”, while another tweeted “not to be overdramatic but I would sell my soul to see Joker become the greatest police dog there is”.

The original tweet has been shared nearly 7,000 times.