Twenty-year-old woman raped in Victoria Park, Glasgow

A 20-year-old woman was raped in a park in Glasgow in the early hours of Friday.

A section of Victoria Park, in the Partick area of the city, was cordoned off on Friday while police forensic experts examined the scene.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman in Victoria Park, Glasgow between 1am and 2am on Friday, May 12.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”