TV and sport stars back Katie Ford’s world record attempt

THE ultra-marathon cyclist is to take on a mammoth challenge for epilepsy charity at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

Graeme Obree, Lorraine Kelly and Colin Gregor join a long list of top names throwing their support behind cyclist Katie Ford, who has epilepsy.

ITV’s Lorraine Kelly said: “I just want to wish you all the very best on your incredible challenge, 12 hours non-stop cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

“Of course it’s for a wonderful cause Epilepsy Action and the Edinburgh Sick Kids charities.

“Now I know that you’re already a record breaker but this one is going to take even more commitment and energy.

READ MORE: Pilotlight charity celebrates 10 years of good work

Katie Ford and coach Charline Joiner. Picture: Supplied

“All you have to do is channel the spirit of Sir Chris Hoy and give it your all which I know you will. You’re some girl! Good luck, we’re all rooting for you.”

Cycling legend ‘The Flying Scotsman’ Graeme Obree, who has twice broken the world hour record, said: “Katie it’s amazing what you’ve done so far for charity, awareness and all your efforts. Good luck with your ride.”

Colin Gregor, former Scotland sevens captain and third highest-ever points scorer in the HSBC World Sevens Series, said: “I want to wish you all the best for Sunday when you’re cycling around the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome for 12 hours breaking world records for fun and all for awesome charities Epilepsy Action and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

“So good luck, enjoy it and I’ll hopefully see you down there on Sunday.”

Some of the biggest names in British cycling, including double Olympic silver medallist Becky James, Olympic gold and silver medallist Callum Skinner and double silver Commonwealth Games medallist Louise Haston, all sent their messages of good luck to Katie.

Katie is aiming to attain the 6, 8 and 12-hour indoor track cycling world records and the record for the fastest 100-mile distance covered on an indoor track in her biggest challenge to date.

READ MORE: North Coast 500 launches Bucket List passport scheme

Her world record attempts are being invigilated by the Ultra Marathon Cycling Association, with one potential Guinness World Record, subject to confirmation.

The inspirational 31-year-old hopes to raise awareness around epilepsy, the condition she lives with, and remove the stigma associated with it whilst raising funds for charities close to her heart: Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, where she underwent life changing brain surgery in 2001 and Epilepsy Action, who advocate to remove the stigma of the condition and raise awareness of Epilepsy.

Speaking about her challenge this Sunday Katie said: “With just days to go I’m getting all my last minute preparation and training underway.

“I can’t believe the big day is nearly here. I’m going to give it my all and hopefully break some records and most importantly raise money for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Epilepsy Action.

“I hope what I’m doing on Sunday will not only raise awareness of the condition but show what people with epilepsy are capable of, helping to banish any stigma associated with it.”

Members of the public are invited to join Katie on her journey on Sunday at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in the Emirates Arena and potentially witness history being made.

Katie will set off at 9am and the public can attend at any point throughout the day. There is no entry fee but attendees are encouraged to donate to the charities.

Find out more on Katies inspirational story