Three injured in Boxing Day assaults

Two men and a teenager were injured after they were seriously assaulted in two separate incidents on Boxing Day.

The men, aged 49 and 24, were standing outside Tannahills pub on Neilston Road in Paisley when they became involved in an altercation with two other men at around 9.35pm.

The 49-year-old was taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a facial injury and has since been released, while the younger man did not need to go to hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Renfrewshire town.

Detective Constable Colin Leggat from Paisley CID said: “We believe the victim was assaulted with some sort of weapon and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The two suspects were last seen making their way along Neilston Road towards Caplethill Road and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw two men matching the above description in the area to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Paisley CID via 101 or alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

Both suspects are described as being around 5ft 8” tall and one of them was balding and wearing a green jacket.

In a separate incident a 19-year-old was seriously assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Ayr.

He was punched and kicked several times near to the entrance of Nile Court in the town at around 2.55am.

The teenager suffered facial injuries and was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable McRoberts said: “We are reviewing CCTV images to gain more information, however I am appealing to local people who may have been in the area, perhaps in or around Fury’s night club, and may have information that could assist our enquiries to contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6/5ft 7 inches in height, of slim build with shoulder length bushy red hair.

He was wearing a blue jacket with red and yellow stripes.