Thousands apply for Glasgow 2018 volunteer team in 24 hours

More than 2,000 people have applied for the Glasgow 2018 volunteer team in the first 24 hours.

Glasgow 2018 European Championships organisers said they are overwhelmed by the public response after 2,150 people applied to volunteer at the event.

Applications have come from all over Scotland and across the globe, including Australia, India, Belarus, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Germany and the US.

The volunteers are set to play an “essential role” in the experience offered to athletes, officials, media and spectators as they visit Glasgow and Scotland.

Organisers are aiming to find more than 3,000 volunteers who will be the welcoming face of the European Championships, taking place from August 2 to 12 next year.

Glasgow 2018 Championships director Colin Hartley said: “We are absolutely delighted by the response so far to our call for volunteers but we want as many people as possible to put their name forward.

“The numbers so far are remarkable but there is still plenty of time to register an interest for the volunteer team.

“We don’t want people to just watch the European Championships, we want them to be part of it.”

Applications will remain open until July 31.