Thirteen arrests following Scotland v England clash

Thirteen people have been arrested after Scotland took on arch-rivals England in Glasgow.

Extra security measures were in place for the World Cup qualifier, which ended in a draw at Hampden Park in the south of the city, as huge numbers of fans were expected.

Armed officers had been deployed around the national stadium in light of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

By 8.30pm Police Scotland said there had been 13 arrests in or around the stadium for minor public order offences.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty, Greater Glasgow divisional commander, said: “The policing operation to assist supporters attending and leaving the stadium has passed off well, although there have been a number of arrests for minor public order offences in and around the stadium.

“I expect Glasgow City Centre to be busy this evening and would appeal to people to behave respectfully and responsibly.

“This is an ongoing police operation and there is an increased police presence in the city centre to reassure the public.

“Please do not hesitate to approach any officer if you have concerns.”

Before the game the Football Supporters Federation had warned England supporters to cut out the “tedious, prehistoric chanting”.

The Football Association has been trying to clamp down on boorish behaviour, with lifetime bans from the England Supporters Travel Club dished out for the first time after two individuals were caught making Nazi gestures in March’s 1-0 friendly loss in Germany, with 27 suspended in total and six given written warnings alongside one pending case.

Both national anthems were booed by opposition fans before kick-off but a minute’s silence in memory of victims of the recent terrorist attacks was impeccably observed and the match passed off without any incident or trouble in the stands.

Following the match England manager Gareth Southgate said: “We have come to a really difficult atmosphere, a really difficult environment, the Scottish fans were fantastic getting behind their team.

“Our fans were also fantastic in their support for the team.”