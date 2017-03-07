Theatre critic Joyce McMillan honoured by Saltire Society

Scotsman theatre critic and columnist Joyce McMillan has been named as one of the Saltire Society’s Outstanding Women of Scotland inductees.

She was among ten Scottish women active in the arts, culture, politics, activism and science who were honoured during a special event held at Glasgow Women’s Library yesterday.

Following an inaugural ceremony in 2015 - when inductees included First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and poet Jackie Kay - members of the public were invited to submit nominations for a third year. The Outstanding Women community aims to recognise and celebrate women who have made a major contribution to Scottish society.