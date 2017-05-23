Terrorist graffiti found outside Glasgow Central mosque

The walls of Scotland’s largest mosque have been vandalised with graffiti.

The word “ISIS” within a love heart appeared on the outside of Glasgow Central Mosque in the Gorbals area of the city.

The slogan was spotted by passer-by Alisdair Woodburn this morning and was soon widely shared on social media.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We will be out to remove the graffiti as soon as possible.”

It is understood the vandalism took place at the weekend.