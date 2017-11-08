Teenager assaulted by another pupil at top Glasgow high school

Have your say

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being attacked by another pupil at a Glasgow high school.

The 13-year-old boy is alleged to have been assaulted in Jordanhill School by another student on Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager was taken to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary.

He was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

Police are understood to be following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the incident.

Jordanhill School is known for its academic excellence. The institution is the only state-funded school in Scotland not under council control and regularly tops exam-league tables.

Dr Paul W Thomson, Jordanhill School Rector, has reportedly said: “At lunchtime on Tuesday a pupil presented at first aid with a minor injury.

“Following treatment the parent was informed and advised to seek a medical assessment.

“The incident was investigated by the school and the relevant agencies contacted.

“The pupil concerned attended school as normal today.

“The investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland, said: “A 13-year-old boy was assaulted within a school in the west end of Glasgow.

“He was taken to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries.”

