Teacher accused of killing colleague ‘living in Glasgow’

A teacher alleged to have beaten a colleague to death in Burma has been living in Glasgow, according to The Sun.

Harris Binotti, 26, fled his flat in Rangoon in November when Gary Ferguson, 47, was found dead there after they had been out drinking.

Neighbours reported having heard sounds of a fight.

Last week Interpol issued a global “red notice” alert for Mr Binotti, who is thought to be from Dumfries.

The victim’s brother, Martin Ferguson, 50, understands that he has been living and working in Glasgow for months.

Mr Ferguson said: “He was never hiding. He was out and about. He seems to have been enjoying himself, drinking in local bars.”

He claims to have credible information that Mr Binotti has been living in the Govan area of the city under an alias and working in a call centre.

It was reported this month that the suspect was believed to be living in Scotland.

Police would not confirm whether he had been traced to Glasgow.

Following the issue of the notice last week, Police Scotland said: “The Myanmar authorities have the lead in the investigation. In the interim we will monitor any ongoing risk and take appropriate measures.”

Interpol’s notice lists the suspect’s full name as Harris John Italo Binotti and puts him on its list of wanted persons.