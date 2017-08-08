Surprise wedding proposal by man in SSE Hydro which he helped build

A man surprised his girlfriend with a wedding proposal at the SSE Hydro - a venue he helped build.

Jamie McGuire from Uddingston duped wife-to-be Nicole Short, 23, who thought she was there to pick up tickets she had won for a competition and a tour of the arena. However, she was taken aback when Jamie dropped to his knee in the middle of the empty bowl to propose as their favourite song, ‘Yours’ by Ella Henderson, played.

The proposal of Jamie McGuire (24) to Nicole Short (23). Picture: John Devlin

The 24-year-old electrician, who works on military contracts in Afghanistan, had approached the Hydro having been the venue of their first official date in 2014 when they went to see Still Game Live.

Nicole said yes! Picture: John Devlin