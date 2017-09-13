Stretch of M80 in Glasgow to close over weekend for repairs

Have your say

A busy stretch of the M80 leading into Glasgow will be closed off over the weekend as part of a £175,000 resurfacing project.

Road maintenance will be carried out between Friday 15 and Monday 18 September overnight, Scotland TranServ confirmed.

Off-peak traffic will be redirected off the southbound carriageway on a diversion.

The 0.8km stretch of motorway at junction 2 of the motorway between Bishopbriggs and Robroyston will close completely to traffic, with vehicles coming back onto the carriageway at the junction 2 sliproad.

Work will start at 8pm each evening and finish at 7am the next morning. On Monday, engineers will finish earlier at 6am ahead of rush hour.

Rajan Singh, Scotland TranServ’s assistant engineer said: “Scotland TranServ is working with local authorities, Police Scotland and key local stakeholders to ensure our improvement projects are delivered with minimal disruption in mind.

“This is a busy stretch of trunk road and the scheme has therefore been scheduled outwith the peak commuter periods.

“Our aim throughout the works is to keep overnight traffic as free flowing as possible. Only once the vehicle flow is sufficiently low will we implement traffic management.”