Still Game snubbed after Scottish BAFTAs shake-up

BAFTA Scotland has defended a snub for Still Game's comeback in this year's awards.

A shake-up in this year's eligibility rules means comedy and drama series were judged against each other for the first time.

Still Game was not allowed to be entered into the entertainment category, although All Round To Mrs Brown's, a talk-show spin-off of the popular sitcom, is in the running for that honour.

The only comedy series in the running for a Scottish BAFTA this year is another BBC Scotland show, suburban sitcom Two Doors Door, which stars Elaine C Smith, Sharon Rooney, Jonathan Watson and Alex Norton.

Also shortlisted in the same category are In Plain Sight, a drama about the serial killer In Plain Sight, and The Replacement, a psychological thriller thriller set in a firm of Glasgow architects.

The entertainment category, which was previously also open to comedy series, is now aimed at chat shows, music programmes, variety shows, game shows, sketch shows and children's entertainment.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: "Still Game wouldn't have been eligible for the entertainment category this year.

"Comedy shows are now judged for the scripted television award.

"The three nominations that are there are three fantastic shows.

"You can't take anything away from Two Doors Down, which is also produced by BBC Scotland."

Edith Bowman, who is hosting the awards ceremony next month, added: "They can't be disappointed. Still Game has had so many nominations and awards. There are other things out there. You can't see into the minds of the jurors."