St Johnstone teams up with Children’s Hospices charity

ST Johnstone FC, one of Scotland’s oldest football teams, has picked Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) as it’s charity of the year.

To mark the launch of the special partnership, St Johnstone has stamped the charity’s new logo onto their kit.

CHAS’ logo forms part of the CHAS alphabet, which was created by the very children it cares for and appears on the teams shorts. The alphabet is central to CHAS’ keep the joy alive campaign, which aims to raise vital funds to help CHAS achieve its ambition of reaching every family in Scotland who needs its care and support.

Criona Knight, Corporate Fundraising Manager, CHAS said: “We’re delighted that St Johnstone FC has picked CHAS as its charity of the year and it’s fantastic to have the teams support. A lot of the families that we care for are big supporters of the club, and so it feels like a very special partnership.

“Three children die every week in Scotland because of a life-shortening condition. At present, we’re only reaching one of those families, and the funds and awareness raised by our supporters will help us on our mission to reach them all.

“The new kits look brilliant and we wish the club the best of luck for the new season.”

Ross Cunningham, Media and Communications Manager, St Johnstone FC said: “CHAS is one of Scotland’s most loved charities and we’re really proud to support their ambition of reaching every family in Scotland that needs their care.”

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, and via its CHAS at Home service, which supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland.