Six Faslane staff in hospital after inhaling gas

Six Royal Navy personnel have been taken to hospital after inhaling gas during a routine fire exercise at Faslane.

The Royal Navy said the exercise on a surface ship triggered a fire suppression system.

Emergency services were called to the naval base just after 5:30am.

The staff members were taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital as a precaution and their families have been informed.

An investigation has also been launched.

The Faslane base on the Clyde is home to the UK’s fleet of Trident nuclear submarines.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “We can confirm that there has been an incident on a surface ship alongside HM Naval Base Clyde this morning.

“A routine fire exercise triggered the fire suppression system, which resulted in a number of personnel inhaling a gas.

“Six personnel were taken to hospital as a precaution; all others were declared fit at the naval base’s sick bay.”

