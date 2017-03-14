Site of original Hampden Park found

The exact location of the first ever Hampden Park has been confirmed following an extensive search of the National Records of Scotland.

Queen’s Park, Scotland’s oldest club, moved in to what was the world’s first purpose-built stadium for club and international football in 1873.

The ground took its name from the nearby Hampden Terrace and it was the Spiders home for ten years as well as Scotland’s for six internationals including a 7-2 win over England in 1878.

A move was forced to allow the building of the Cathcart Circle railway line and the exact location of the pitch was forgotten.

The National Records of Scotland survey has now confirmed the site via survey maps – with Hampden Bowling Club sitting on half of the land.

Bowling club secretary Graeme Brown said: “It had long been rumoured that we were playing on the site of the world’s first purpose built international football stadium but we finally have definitive proof which is exciting.”

Queen’s Park Supporters Association spokesperson Keith McAllister said: “It is great that everyone can finally say for sure that the first ever Hampden sat.

“The site will definitely be part of our celebrations this summer.”