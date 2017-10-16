Singing star Paolo Nutini to become a university tutor

Scottish singing star Paolo Nutini is to set to become a university tutor - to help rear a new generation of musical talent.

The Paisley-born singer will be hosting workshops at the University of the West of Scotland after agreeing to fund a new scholarship for its songwriting and performance Masters course.

Students from anywhere in the world will be able to apply for the new scholarship, which will be run by the School of Media, Culture and Society.

The 30-year-old singer is due to return to his home town on Friday night for an intimate show at the historic abbey in Paisley ahead of its bid to become the next UK City of Culture.

Singer-songwriter David Scott, a senior lecturer at the school who will lead the course, said: "Our Masters in Music is always full of talented young people, and this initiative will help a talented songwriter to undertake studies with us at the university, regardless of their financial background.

"Paolo is a huge inspiration to young people in Paisley and beyond and we're expecting great excitement across the university when he comes in to teach - from students from all disciplines.

"We are opening the doors now to applications from worthy candidates and we're looking forward to a talent search like no other, assessing candidates on their experience or academic qualifications and their portfolio of work."

Craig Mahoney, principal of the university, added: "The opportunity provided by this songwriting scholarship in our School of Media, Culture and Society will allow further enhancement of our long tradition in the music industry.

"This collaboration with Paolo extends the breadth of work we currently offer, but significantly allows us to help create new talent in the creative industries."