Singing policeman raises awareness for Alzheimer Scotland

A SINGING policeman has touched thousands of people with his phenomenal voice after his arresting rendition of a musical classic was shared online.

PC Craig Marshall surprised a crowd with his sensational range when he attended an event hosted by a dementia charity.

And more than 20,000 people have now watched the cop belting out ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Miserables.

The song had previously been performed by Australian actor Hugh Jackman in the 2012 film based on the hit musical.

Charity bosses uploaded a recording of his performance at the Howard Centre in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, to Facebook, with users praising the PC’s talent.

Lynne Thomson wrote: “Who would have known - what a voice. I always knew you had a hidden talent.ߘ?❤️”

Laura Hunter added: “So good, he’s in the wrong job! ߘ?ߘ?xxx”

And Debbie Cox said: “Excellent Craig. Sleepless nights obviously don’t affect your lovely voice. X”

The performance was part of an event called “The M Factor” during an Alzheimer Scotland Musical Minds session as part of dementia awareness week, which runs from May 29 to June 4.

A spokeswoman from Alzheimer Scotland said: “We were thrilled to see PC Marshall attend the event to mark Dementia Awareness Week in Ayrshire.

“He has a fantastic voice and we are sure he has inspired many on the day and will continue to do so with his great talent.

“Singing is not only enjoyable, it offers people living with dementia and their carers the chance to express themselves in a fun and supportive setting.”

Ayrshire Police Division posted on Facebook their appreciation for the hundreds of people praising their officer’s hidden talents.

They said: “Thanks to everyone for the positive feedback - we’ll be sure to pass it on.

“Officers would like to thank the group for inviting them along today.”

Dementia affects around 90,000 people across Scotland and by 2020 it is estimated that there will be over 1 million people living with the illness in the UK. The Alzheimer Scotland spokeswoman added: “This Dementia Awareness Week we are calling on Scotland to stand by their friends and family to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.

“At Musical Minds groups up and down the country people come together each week to support each other and reminisce about music across the decades.”