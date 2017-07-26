Scottish SPCA rescue hedgehog the size of a beachball

The Scottish SPCA are aiding the recovery of a hedgehog which has swollen to the size of a beachball after it was discovered in Lanarkshire.

The animal which has been given the name Zepplin by staff is believed to have been clipped by a car in Shotts. The organisation were alerted to the welfare of the hedgehog on Sunday by a member of the public.

The incident punctured a lung but the hedgehog had now been deflated and is currently being looked after at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Colin Seddon, centre manager, said: “Zepplin is suffering from ‘balloon syndrome’. It’s likely that he’s been clipped by a car, puncturing a lung and causing air to become trapped under his skin.

“Our Animal Rescue Officer Louise Hume got a bit of a shock when she went to pick him up. He’s certainly one of the largest hedgehogs we’ve taken into our care.

“He’s been seen by our vet Romain, who is hopeful that Zeppelin – now deflated- will make a full recovery.

“He’ll be closely monitored at our centre to make sure infection doesn’t set in before being released back into the wild once he’s fully recovered.”