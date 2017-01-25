Scots pensioner who held up nuclear convoy in court

The court case for a Scottish pensioner who was arrested for holding up a nuclear convoy has begun.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

In March 2016, Brian Quail, 77, ran out in front of a military convoy near Stirling as an act of protest against nuclear weapons. Campaigners claimed the armoured trucks were carrying 100 kiloton warheads.

The retired teacher, who is now a passionate anti-nuclear campaigner, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court to face a breach of the peace charge.

John Ainslie, co-ordinator of Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), claimed, “the convoy was made up four lorries carrying either one or two nuclear bombs in each.”

Scottish CND campaigners were outside the court house to support Mr Quail.