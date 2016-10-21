Scots 8-year-old takes Highland Dancing world by storm

An eight-year-old girl is being hailed a prodigy in the world of Highland Dancing after winning a remarkable 17 championships this year alone.

Eilidh Gammons has been dancing since she was just two years old and started competing as soon as she was old enough to be allowed to.

Eilidh with just some of her many trophies. Picture: SWNS

The youngster trains four times a week in four different disciplines of dance including modern, tap and ballet before competing in Highland dancing at the weekend.

Eilidh started dancing competitively only two days after her fourth birthday after watching on in envy for years as older sister Catriona, 13, competed.

By the time she was six, Eilidh had already won 99 gold medals and can boast 21 championship wins as well as countless other competition victories.

Every couple of months the youngster, from Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, goes through a new pair of dancing shoes, having worn them out with her intense routine.

The Helensburgh youngster want to teach Highland Dancing when she's older. Picture: SWNS

The crowning glory of her achievements came at the Cowal Highland Gathering where she beat international competition from girls four years older than her to retain her title at the world’s largest Highland games.

She won both the Scottish national competition and the Scottish Open championships for two years running at the games in Dunoon.

Eilidh has big ambitions of adding to her already impressive trophy haul and one day aims to become a world champion.

She said: “I’d like to become a world champion someday but know that I can’t enter for another four years. So, for now, I’m going to try and win more trophies.

Eilidh has already won an incredible 99 gold medals by the time she was six. Picture: SWNS

“I love dancing and would love to teach it when I’m older.”

She has competed across the world including in Hawaii, Canada and Ireland.

Mum Lynn Hendry, 47, has driven her around thousands of miles to get her to championships across the country.

But for the proud mum all the hours, money and miles are worth it to see how confident her daughters have become and to see the joy winning brings them.

The eight-year-old is following in the footsteps of older sister Catriona. Picture: SWNS

The maths teacher said: “She would always follow her older sister around at different events and try to mimic her footsteps. She was absolutely desperate to start competing.

“Eilidh never stops. The only way to get her to stop is if she dances for so long that she tires herself out. She’s so full of energy

“She’s technically very good and very flexible. She makes everything she does look so easy and never looks tired out.

“She has been first, second or third in practically every championship she has gone to since she won her first championship.

“I think the secret to her success is just how determined she is. She has a real winner’s attitude.

Her teacher Margaret MacInnes claims the youngster is one of the most successful dancers at the Helensburgh-based Margaret Rose School Of Dance.

She said: “She is absolutely amazing for an eight-year-old. She has got absolutely endless energy and amazing strength.

“She can jump and leap like you need to do for Highland dancing.

“She has definitely got it. I’m very proud.”