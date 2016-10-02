Scotland’s Callum Hawkins wins Great Scottish Run

The runner became the first Scot to win the Great Scottish Run since 1983.

Callum Hawkins claimed victory in the half marathon in Glasgow today, setting a new Scottish record in the process.

Runners leave George Square at the start of the 10k race. Picture: John Linton/PA Wire

The 24-year-old Olympian finished second behind Uganda’s Moses Kipsiro in last year’s event but the Scot turned the tables in scintillating style to end his 2016 on a high, running the second fastest Great British half marathon in history.

Hawkins – who broke his 5k, 10k and ten-mile personal bests during the race - clocked 60.24 ahead of Kipsiro in 60.54 and Joel Kimutai of Kenya in 61.34.

Kenya’s Betsy Saina was the first female over the line in 67.22 – the fastest time in Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run history - well ahead of Helah Kiprop (Kenya) and Doris Changeiywo (Kenya) who clocked 68.52 and 71.34 respectively.

Back for 2016 was the mascot race, with mascots from across Scotland going head to head in a 100m dash for glory. Kami the Bear claimed victory, whisking the coveted title of Scotland’s fastest mascot away from 2015 winner, FARE Bear.

Runners in the 10k take off from George Square.

Approximately 22,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow today to watch the 10k and half marathon, starting at George Square and crossing the finish line at Glasgow Green.

Runners arriving at the finish line Picture: John Linton/PA Wire