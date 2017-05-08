Sailor ‘unleashed months of lust during rape’, court told

A Royal Navy sailor returned to base after three months on a nuclear submarine and then raped a female colleague before apologising for unleashing “three months of lust”, a court martial has heard.

Petty Officer Stuart Glassford carried out the alleged attack on the woman sailor on just his second night back on shore, while “absolutely steaming” drunk.

The 34-year-old submariner had been deployed on Trident sub HMS Victorious, before returning to HM Naval Base Clyde, also known as Faslane.

On the night of the incident, Glassford drove from his home in Dumbarton, Scotland, to the base, where the female sailor was stationed.

In the early hours of the morning he then entered the woman’s room and allegedly became aggressive when she refused to sleep with him.

Portsmouth Military Court, based in Hampshire, heard Glassford then forced her to have sex with him.

Lt Col Peters added that after the attack Glassford sent a text message telling the woman saying: “Last night we had three months worth of lust which you should never have been the recipient of.”

In a statement to police, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, revealed she felt like an object during the attack.

She said: “I didn’t know how to feel, I kept saying no but he told me that if I wanted him to stop I would have to push him off me.

“It was not like I was a person to him, I was just a thing.”

Glassford denies rape and claims the sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

