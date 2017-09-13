RSBi sports day scores over £2,300 for local charities

A sports fun day held by Glasgow manufacturing firm RSBi, where more than half of staff have a disability, raised over £2,300 for local charities.

About 350 staff took part in the event, with the funds raised donated to Les Hoey MBE Dream Maker Foundation, which arranges once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses and the Royston Youth Action group.

The sports fun day, held last month (August), offered activities ranging from football to the sack race via soak the factory manager with a sponge.

RSBi staff formed teams to compete in a mini sports challenge, won by the Assembly team – now better known in the Springburn factory as the A Team. The firm’s sewing team raised the most money from the event.

RSBi, which is operated by City Building Glasgow on behalf of Glasgow City Council, designs and manufactures a wide range of high quality furniture for major construction contracts. More than half of its 260 staff have a disability, including visual and hearing impairments and learning disabilities.

Dr Graham Paterson, Executive Director of City Building, said: “Inclusion is at the heart of at City Building so we encourage employees to do what they can to give back to the community, including donating voluntary work and taking part in charity events.

“We’re very proud of RSBi and its strong track record in fundraising. Collecting £2,300 for charity in just one day is an amazing achievement and just as importantly, we know that our staff had great fun taking part in the sports day.”

RSBi’s turnover in the last financial year was £27.2m after achieving 8.8% growth.

New projects secured in the past year include several commissions within the student accommodation market, furniture supply to the NHS, Scottish Prison Service and Scottish Fire & Rescue as well as a range of timber kits for various housebuilder clients.