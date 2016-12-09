Renewed appeal for information following fatal shooting

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a man in Pollokshields.

Today they are distributing posters and leaflets to residents and businesses in a bid to trace who was responsible for the fatal shooting of Euan Johnston.

The material has been translated into Urdu, Punjabi, Arabic and Romanian, calling for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

At around 11.40pm on Tuesday, November 15, Euan was in a black Audi RS4 on Shields Road, near to its junction with Scotland Street, when he was shot by an occupant of a dark-coloured Audi Q5 that pulled up beside him.

The Audi then made off into Scotland Street and went over the Kingston Bridge, through Charing Cross onto the eastbound M8 then came off at the Springburn junction. It then sped through Springburn Road, Colston Road and Ashgill Road, then onto Bracken Street in Parkhouse where the car was discovered on fire a short time later.

Detective Superintendent Jim Kerr from the Major Investigations Team said: “We hope that these posters and leaflets will jog the memories of people in the local community, who may have seen Euan on the night of the shooting, or equally they may remember seeing Euan or the Audi Q5 either on the same night, or in the days before the shooting took place.

“Perhaps someone who works or lives locally in and around St Andrew’s Road, McCulloch Street or Shields Road may have seen men acting suspiciously or in an unusual manner in the area, or may have noticed them in the area over a number of days?”

At the time of the shooting the Audi Q5 had the registration number VN61 LZA, however the true registration number of the vehicle is SQ62 NGU, and it was stolen from Parklands Country Club, Newton Mearns on May, 16 2016. Officers are still urging anyone with information on its whereabouts between when it was stolen and the night of the shooting to come forward.

Detectives are working to identify three men seen running on Balmore Road near the disused railway line shortly before midnight and enquiries are also continuing to trace a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf being driven at speed in Balmore Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday, November 16 2016.

Detective Superintendent Jim Kerr added: “Despite previous appeals for information and widespread media coverage, we have still to trace whoever is responsible for this murder. In the last few days there has been few calls to the incident room, which is slightly disappointing although I do understand that some people may be reluctant to come forward with information.

“This was a targeted attack and it may be that the speculation surrounding Euan Johnston’s involvement in criminality is making people reluctant to come forward to police. We have support mechanisms in place, should people feel vulnerable about contacting us and I would urge people to please have the confidence and report any information they have. We can’t allow these type of events to happen.”