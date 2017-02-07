Rangers FC administrators face £28.9m legal action

The liquidators of Rangers Football Club plc are pursuing a £28.9 million legal action against the firm’s former administrators.

BDO, a London-based accountancy business, has lodged the claim against Paul Clark and David Whitehouse of Duff & Phelps.

BDO said the administrators failed to help reduce costs and realise additional value from the assets of the club’s trading company.

Rangers entered administration in February 2012, with the company’s business and assets sold four months later for around £5.5m to a consortium led by businessman Charles Green.

The legal action was lodged yesterday at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

In a statement, BDO said questions had arisen regarding the administrators’ strategy which had not been “adequately answered”.

Mr Whitehouse, Duff & Phelps’ managing director, said: “We were surprised to receive notice of proceedings today, one week before expiration of the limitation period, and we are disappointed that this has been leaked to the media.”

