Rangers fan injured by bottle led team onto Ibrox pitch

A young Rangers fan who was injured after an horrific bottle attack on his way to Hampden Park on Sunday was given a hero’s welcome as he led the team onto the pitch at Ibrox last night.

Kraig Mackay, 11, suffered a large cut to his head after being hit by the bottle before the semi-final game against Celtic – police described it as an “abhorrent” attack.

He was made a guest of honour at Rangers’ home game against St Johnstone which the teams drew 1-1.

Kraig was walking with his family and a number of other Rangers fans in Aikenhead Road, Glasgow, when the bottle was thrown at the group.

It struck the youngster on the head and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children where he was treated for a large cut and later released.

Police said the youngster could be left permanently scarred by the attack and his mother, Laura, has called for the perpetrators to come forward.

Detective Inspector Colin Hailstones said: “This attack is totally unacceptable and although we don’t believe that the young boy was specifically targeted, the bottle was deliberately thrown at the crowd of supporters who were simply making their way to the match to enjoy the game.”

Officers have appealed for help to find the person responsible.

Eighteen people arrested for public disorder offences relating to the game on Sunday. The match was won 1-0 by Celtic.